Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

12/5/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2022 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $79.00 to $80.00.

11/21/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/20/2022 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $85.00.

10/20/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $88.00.

10/12/2022 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Comerica Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.02. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Comerica

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 36.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 74.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 82.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

