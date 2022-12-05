Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to $93.00.

11/15/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $100.00.

11/15/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird to $90.00.

11/15/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $105.00.

11/10/2022 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $116.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00.

11/9/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $115.00 to $100.00.

11/9/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $164.00 to $137.00.

10/20/2022 – Akamai Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2022 – Akamai Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Akamai Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AKAM stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.01. 12,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,742,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

