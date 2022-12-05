Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.61

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.61, but opened at $1.68. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Waterdrop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Waterdrop stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

