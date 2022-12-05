Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Journey Strategic Wealth LLC

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

WM opened at $169.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

