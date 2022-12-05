Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $2.36 Million Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Washington Harbour Partners LP trimmed its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 167,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297,310 shares during the period. LivePerson accounts for about 1.6% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LivePerson by 46.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in LivePerson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 36.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays cut their price target on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $38.84.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

