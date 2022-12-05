Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires 18,905 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,905 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the period. Five9 comprises approximately 4.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.10% of Five9 worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock worth $1,246,590 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIVN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Shares of FIVN opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $144.63.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

