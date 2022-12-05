Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.05

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 478187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,712,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 252,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 991.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,091,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 991,864 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 992,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 32,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

