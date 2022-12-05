Want Want China Holdings Limited (WWNTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.52 on January 20th

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Want Want China Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of WWNTY opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. Want Want China has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

