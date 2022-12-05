Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $37.52 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $37.52 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00080850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00025964 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000285 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

