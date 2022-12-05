Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,524,402 shares of company stock valued at $826,260,798. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $151.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,328. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

