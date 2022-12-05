Walken Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.98 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Walken has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Walken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a market cap of $11.93 million and $1.98 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

