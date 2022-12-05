Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $25.99

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.99, but opened at $25.27. Wabash National shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 1,214 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Wabash National Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $72,573.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,261 shares of company stock valued at $976,895 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

