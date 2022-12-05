VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.04. VTEX shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,674 shares.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.
VTEX Trading Down 3.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
