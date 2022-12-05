VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.04. VTEX shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,674 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 146,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.