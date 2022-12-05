Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 8,014 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $78,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $39.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.91.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Vertical Research reduced their price target on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

