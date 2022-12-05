Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,409 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Assurant worth $70,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,503,000 after acquiring an additional 142,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 338,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,456,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Shares of AIZ opened at $128.48 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $194.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

