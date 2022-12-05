Voya Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,791,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,982,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $53.83 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average of $54.86.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.