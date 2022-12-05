Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411,379 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $114,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

Insider Activity

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $45.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.