Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,181 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Adobe by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 637,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $233,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Adobe by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 268,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.42.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $341.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.53. The firm has a market cap of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $675.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

