Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,054,670 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,054,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,131,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $68.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

