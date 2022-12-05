Vow (VOW) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Vow (VOW) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Vow token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00004597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market capitalization of $124.34 million and approximately $449,428.21 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

