Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 518,802 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 5.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vivint Smart Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.