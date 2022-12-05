Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 14,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 518,802 shares.The stock last traded at $9.27 and had previously closed at $9.43.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VVNT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vivint Smart Home to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $7.30 to $7.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Vivint Smart Home Stock Down 5.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vivint Smart Home
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
