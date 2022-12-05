Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Stock analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ VANI opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85. Vivani Medical has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $5,998,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivani Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

