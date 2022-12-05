Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.28. 76,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,875. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $407.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

