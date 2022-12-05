Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 135.9% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NYSE:V traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.50. 55,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,875. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

