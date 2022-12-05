Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of V traded down $1.46 on Monday, hitting $216.20. 47,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

