Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Announces — Dividend of $0.15

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AIO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,099. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $27.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 35,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $648,000.

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

