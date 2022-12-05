VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Tops $0.0381 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $29.33 million and $205,692.11 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink’s launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

