Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vidrala (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered Vidrala from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Price Performance

Shares of Vidrala stock opened at 109.13 on Thursday. Vidrala has a 12 month low of 109.13 and a 12 month high of 109.13.

About Vidrala

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. The company provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.