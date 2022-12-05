Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $51.00.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of VSCO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average is $36.36. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO)
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.