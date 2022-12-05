Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
VSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.73.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of VSCO opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
