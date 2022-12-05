Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VRT. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vertiv to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

Vertiv Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of VRT stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.04.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently -16.66%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo acquired 71,600 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Lane Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 225,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

