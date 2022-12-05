Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,191.20

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.32 million and approximately $16,191.20 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00450528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00113751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00833652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00648507 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00245331 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,597,522 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.