Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 135,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,729,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 176.2% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 168,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $182.24. 2,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,394. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $230.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.36.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

