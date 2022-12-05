Verasity (VRA) Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.60 million and $3.82 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005844 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00013791 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.