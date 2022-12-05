Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.
Veracyte Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of VCYT stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.39.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 712.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16,813.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $73,000.
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
