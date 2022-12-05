Velas Trading Up 23.7% This Week (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Velas has a market cap of $65.00 million and approximately $948,689.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0273 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00080110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,384,516,065 coins and its circulating supply is 2,384,516,062 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.