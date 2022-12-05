Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) SVP Brian Lawrence Buys 100,000 Shares

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) SVP Brian Lawrence acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,481. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VAPO remained flat at $1.62 during midday trading on Monday. 788,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,108. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.88. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 51.2% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 46.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

