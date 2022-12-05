UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
