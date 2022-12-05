UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of UserTesting stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Insider Activity at UserTesting

UserTesting Company Profile

In related news, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at $116,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sabrina Mekhalfa sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $38,257.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.