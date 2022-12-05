UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at UserTesting

In other news, CMO Michelle Huff sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $76,767.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 124,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Michelle Huff sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $76,767.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 124,654 shares in the company, valued at $924,932.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $1,015,676. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

UserTesting Price Performance

About UserTesting

NYSE USER opened at $7.41 on Monday. UserTesting has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

