UNUS SED LEO Price Reaches $3.78 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for $3.78 or 0.00022301 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $3.61 billion and $3.73 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00471581 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001259 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018562 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.79128927 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3,402,619.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.