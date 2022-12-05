Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.51

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.04, with a volume of 4193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $1,645,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,395.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Univar Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

See Also

