Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Hits $4.84 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.84 billion and approximately $66.45 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.35 or 0.00036765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00449821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001265 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018699 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000870 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.20373972 USD and is down -2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 572 active market(s) with $76,973,472.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

