UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

UCBJF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UCB from €120.00 ($123.71) to €105.00 ($108.25) in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered UCB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UCB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

UCB Price Performance

UCB stock remained flat at $80.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. UCB has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

