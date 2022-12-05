U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.91 on Thursday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $6.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The asset manager reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other U.S. Global Investors news, CEO Frank E. Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.