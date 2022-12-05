Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by CoreCommodity Management LLC

CoreCommodity Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,430,000 after buying an additional 64,073 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,589,000 after buying an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,503,000 after buying an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.0% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,816,000 after buying an additional 444,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 426.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 600,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,040,000 after buying an additional 486,359 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $31.48 on Monday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.