Truist Financial Trims Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Target Price to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Truist Financial from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.88.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

