TrueUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $813.47 million and $26.70 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002278 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,012.00 or 0.05859197 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.19 or 0.00504787 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.16 or 0.30437472 BTC.
TrueUSD Token Profile
TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 814,388,713 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com.
TrueUSD Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
