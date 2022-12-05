Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.20) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital raised shares of Tritax EuroBox to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 148.75 ($1.78).

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Tritax EuroBox Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON:EBOX opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.76. The company has a market capitalization of £276.89 million and a PE ratio of 258.89. Tritax EuroBox has a twelve month low of GBX 57.70 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.60 ($1.42). The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

About Tritax EuroBox

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.