Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Trevena Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Trevena has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $19.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.