Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Trevena to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Trevena Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63. Trevena has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVN. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37,633 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trevena by 10,526.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

