Tradewinds LLC. Takes $2.65 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NIKE Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,101. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.01 and a 200 day moving average of $104.93. The company has a market capitalization of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $173.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

